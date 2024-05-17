Globe Telecom, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTMEY) to Issue $0.29 Dividend

Globe Telecom, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTMEY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 15th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.2857 per share on Friday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 28th.

Globe Telecom Stock Performance

Shares of GTMEY stock opened at $32.87 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.48. Globe Telecom has a 12 month low of $27.87 and a 12 month high of $28.66.

About Globe Telecom

Globe Telecom, Inc provides telecommunications services to individual customers, small and medium-sized businesses, and corporate and enterprise clients in the Philippines. It operates through Mobile Communications Services and Wireline Communication Services segments. The company offers digital wireless communications services under the Globe Postpaid and Prepaid, and Touch Mobile brands; long distance communication or carrier services; broadband, as well as wireline voice and data communication services; and electronic payment and remittance services under the GCash brand.

