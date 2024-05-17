Globe Telecom, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTMEY) to Issue $0.29 Dividend

Globe Telecom, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTMEY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 15th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.2857 per share on Friday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 28th.
Globe Telecom Stock Performance
Shares of GTMEY stock opened at $32.87 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.48. Globe Telecom has a 12 month low of $27.87 and a 12 month high of $28.66.
About Globe Telecom
