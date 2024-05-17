Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (GRNT) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 31st

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GRNT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st.

Granite Ridge Resources Stock Performance

Shares of GRNT opened at $6.46 on Friday. Granite Ridge Resources has a 1 year low of $5.13 and a 1 year high of $8.14. The company has a market cap of $843.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.47 and a 200-day moving average of $6.11.

Granite Ridge Resources (NYSE:GRNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $89.00 million during the quarter. Granite Ridge Resources had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 15.43%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Granite Ridge Resources will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, CEO Luke C. Brandenberg acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.25 per share, for a total transaction of $31,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 81,633 shares in the company, valued at $510,206.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 14,250 shares of company stock worth $88,440. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GRNT shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Granite Ridge Resources in a report on Monday, April 29th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Granite Ridge Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Granite Ridge Resources in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.80 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.45.

About Granite Ridge Resources

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc operates as a non-operated oil and gas exploration and production company. It owns a portfolio of wells and acreage across the Permian and other unconventional basins in the United States. Granite Ridge Resources, Inc is based in Dallas, Texas.

