Gratus Capital LLC Has $25.61 Million Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Gratus Capital LLC reduced its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 150,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,069 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 1.4% of Gratus Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $25,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 132.8% during the fourth quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.64, for a total transaction of $984,853.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 217,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,087,847.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO James Dimon sold 821,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total value of $150,163,493.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 595,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,782,092.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.64, for a total transaction of $984,853.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 217,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,087,847.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,071,414 shares of company stock valued at $196,746,504 in the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JPM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $221.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.05.

View Our Latest Report on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $202.47 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $193.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $134.40 and a one year high of $204.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $581.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.45. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 17.79%. The firm had revenue of $41.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.90 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 27.78%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.