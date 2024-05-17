HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN)

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $8.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 194.12% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BWEN. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of Broadwind from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Broadwind from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Broadwind from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Broadwind alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Broadwind

Broadwind Price Performance

Broadwind stock opened at $2.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $59.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.42. Broadwind has a 1 year low of $2.01 and a 1 year high of $4.81.

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.13. Broadwind had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 4.36%. The firm had revenue of $37.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Broadwind will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Broadwind

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BWEN. TSA Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Broadwind in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Lincoln Capital Corp acquired a new position in Broadwind in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Broadwind by 68.9% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 47,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 19,550 shares during the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadwind by 175.0% during the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 110,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Broadwind by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 132,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 19,816 shares during the last quarter. 33.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadwind Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Broadwind, Inc manufactures and sells structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Broadwind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadwind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.