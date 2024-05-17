HC Wainwright Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM)

Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright decreased their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Alimera Sciences in a report issued on Thursday, May 16th. HC Wainwright analyst Y. Chen now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.01. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alimera Sciences’ current full-year earnings is $0.03 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Alimera Sciences’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ALIM. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Alimera Sciences in a research note on Monday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alimera Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th.

Alimera Sciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ ALIM opened at $3.28 on Friday. Alimera Sciences has a 52-week low of $1.86 and a 52-week high of $4.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.08). Alimera Sciences had a negative return on equity of 53.49% and a negative net margin of 23.74%. The company had revenue of $23.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.71) EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alimera Sciences

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Alimera Sciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,355,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Alimera Sciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $12,349,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in Alimera Sciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,840,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP bought a new stake in Alimera Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Alimera Sciences by 61.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,045,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,077,000 after purchasing an additional 396,506 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

Alimera Sciences Company Profile

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes prescription ophthalmic retinal pharmaceuticals. It operates through United States, International, and Operating Cost segments. The company offers ILUVIEN, a fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and can lead to severe vision loss and blindness; and to prevent relapse in recurrent non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye (NIU-PS).

