HC Wainwright Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT)

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright decreased their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a report released on Wednesday, May 15th. HC Wainwright analyst E. White now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.51) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.49). HC Wainwright has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Bolt Biotherapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.68) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Bolt Biotherapeutics’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.59) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.87) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.66) EPS.

Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47). Bolt Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 51.74% and a negative net margin of 556.59%. The business had revenue of $2.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 million.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on BOLT. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $1.50 target price (down from $6.00) on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Leerink Partnrs cut shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $1.00 price target (down previously from $3.00) on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Bolt Biotherapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.50.

Bolt Biotherapeutics stock opened at $0.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.11. The company has a current ratio of 5.68, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Bolt Biotherapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.83 and a 1-year high of $2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.46 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.05.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bolt Biotherapeutics stock. Newtyn Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,020,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Newtyn Management LLC owned 2.69% of Bolt Biotherapeutics worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 86.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate BDC-1001, which is in clinical development for the treatment of patients with human epidermal growth factor receptor 2- positive solid tumors, including breast, colorectal, endometrial, and gastroesophageal cancer.

