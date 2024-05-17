HC Wainwright Weighs in on Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ABOS)

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABOS – Free Report) – HC Wainwright boosted their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Wednesday, May 15th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.25) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.26). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Acumen Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.22) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Acumen Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.02) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.11) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.31) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($1.42) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($1.13) EPS.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.29).

Shares of ABOS stock opened at $3.73 on Friday. Acumen Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.81 and a 12-month high of $11.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.72 and a 200-day moving average of $3.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 30.20 and a quick ratio of 19.01.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 18,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 4,736 shares during the last quarter. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 30,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 5,423.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 37,801 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. The company focuses on advancing a targeted immunotherapy drug candidate ACU193, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical-stage to target soluble amyloid-beta oligomers.

