Helvetia Holding AG (HLVTY) to Issue Dividend of $0.10 on June 14th

Helvetia Holding AG (OTC:HLVTY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 15th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.0959 per share on Friday, June 14th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th.
Helvetia Price Performance
OTC:HLVTY opened at $3.49 on Friday. Helvetia has a twelve month low of $3.04 and a twelve month high of $4.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.48.
Helvetia Company Profile
