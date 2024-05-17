Helvetia Holding AG (HLVTY) to Issue Dividend of $0.10 on June 14th

Helvetia Holding AG (OTC:HLVTY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 15th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.0959 per share on Friday, June 14th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th.

Helvetia Price Performance

OTC:HLVTY opened at $3.49 on Friday. Helvetia has a twelve month low of $3.04 and a twelve month high of $4.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.48.

Helvetia Company Profile

Helvetia Holding AG, through its subsidiaries, engages in life and non-life insurance, and reinsurance business in Switzerland, Germany, Austria, Spain, Italy, France, and internationally. It offers life insurance products in the areas of investment-linked, group life, and others; non-life insurance products in the areas of property, motor vehicle, health/accident, liability, and transport; and annuity insurance products and pension plans.

