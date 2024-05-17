Hess Co. (HES) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.44 on June 28th

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 15th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.4375 per share by the oil and gas producer on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

Hess has raised its dividend by an average of 20.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Hess has a dividend payout ratio of 15.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Hess to earn $11.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.75 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.7%.

Hess Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Hess stock opened at $156.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.32. Hess has a 12-month low of $124.27 and a 12-month high of $167.75.

Insider Activity at Hess

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $1.43. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 22.73% and a net margin of 17.41%. The company’s revenue was up 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Hess will post 9.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 56,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.35, for a total transaction of $8,330,973.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 78,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,457,302.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO John B. Hess sold 73,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.87, for a total transaction of $10,777,604.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,718 shares in the company, valued at $20,234,794.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 56,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.35, for a total transaction of $8,330,973.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 78,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,457,302.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 155,798 shares of company stock worth $22,811,166 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Hess from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Hess from $172.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Hess from $164.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hess in a research report on Saturday, May 11th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hess presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.08.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

