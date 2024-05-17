Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners lowered its position in shares of Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Free Report) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,446 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.36% of Hibbett worth $3,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Hibbett by 80.9% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Hibbett in the 3rd quarter worth about $356,000. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. grew its holdings in Hibbett by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 607,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,879,000 after buying an additional 42,381 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hibbett by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after buying an additional 10,322 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Hibbett during the 3rd quarter valued at about $371,000. 94.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HIBB. Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Hibbett in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hibbett in a research report on Saturday, May 11th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Williams Trading reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Hibbett in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $87.50 target price (up from $80.00) on shares of Hibbett in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Hibbett from $70.00 to $87.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.79.

Shares of HIBB stock opened at $86.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.99. Hibbett, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.86 and a 1-year high of $87.13.

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.01. Hibbett had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 5.97%. The business had revenue of $466.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hibbett, Inc. will post 8.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. Hibbett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.21%.

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates Hibbett stores, City Gear stores, and Sports Additions athletic shoe stores.

