HICL Infrastructure PLC (HICL) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.07 on June 28th

HICL Infrastructure PLC (LON:HICL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.07 ($0.03) per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This is an increase from HICL Infrastructure’s previous dividend of $2.06. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
HICL Infrastructure Stock Down 1.2 %
LON:HICL opened at GBX 123.67 ($1.55) on Friday. HICL Infrastructure has a 52-week low of GBX 111 ($1.39) and a 52-week high of GBX 152.42 ($1.91). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 124.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 128.18. The company has a market capitalization of £2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 1,252.00 and a beta of 0.28.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, insider Michael Bane bought 24,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 125 ($1.57) per share, for a total transaction of £30,125 ($37,835.97). 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About HICL Infrastructure
HICL Infrastructure PLC specializes in direct and fund of funds investments. For direct investments, it seeks to invest in infrastructure projects. It invests in project companies which have not yet completed the construction phases of their concessions including project companies which are in the process of bidding for project concessions.
