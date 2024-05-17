HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 15th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a dividend of 0.2756 per share by the computer maker on Saturday, July 13th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th.

HP has raised its dividend payment by an average of 13.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 14 years. HP has a dividend payout ratio of 29.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect HP to earn $3.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.1%.

HP Price Performance

Shares of HPQ opened at $31.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.06. HP has a 1-year low of $25.22 and a 1-year high of $33.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.31 and a 200 day moving average of $29.12.

Insider Activity

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.81. The firm had revenue of $13.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.56 billion. HP had a net margin of 6.45% and a negative return on equity of 181.02%. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HP will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Stephanie Liebman sold 8,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $269,338.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Stephanie Liebman sold 8,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $269,338.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert R. Bennett sold 67,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $2,010,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,807,082.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 116,723 shares of company stock worth $3,479,287. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HPQ shares. StockNews.com cut HP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of HP from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. HSBC raised shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of HP from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.33.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

