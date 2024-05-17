Hunting (LON:HTG) Shares Up 14.9% After Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Hunting PLC (LON:HTG – Get Free Report) shot up 14.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as GBX 428 ($5.38) and last traded at GBX 428 ($5.38). Approximately 1,449,213 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 183% from the average daily volume of 512,953 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 372.50 ($4.68).

Specifically, insider Bruce Ferguson bought 2,292 shares of Hunting stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 378 ($4.75) per share, with a total value of £8,663.76 ($10,881.39). 17.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HTG has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Hunting from GBX 400 ($5.02) to GBX 450 ($5.65) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.02) price target on shares of Hunting in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 407 ($5.11).

Hunting Stock Down 1.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 346.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 309.43. The company has a market cap of £715.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 789.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.10.

Hunting Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.18%. Hunting’s payout ratio is 1,428.57%.

About Hunting

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures components, technology systems, and precision parts worldwide. It operates in five segments: Hunting Titan; North America; Subsea Technologies; EMEA; and Asia Pacific. The company designs and manufactures perforating systems, energetics, instrumentation, and associated hardware; connection technology and OCTG; subsea technologies; supplies highly engineered tubular components, hollow rotating shafts, very accurate deep hole drilling, plus complex turned, and milled profiles; well intervention equipment; and well test and process systems.

