Hunting (LON:HTG) Trading Up 14.9% Following Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Hunting PLC (LON:HTG – Get Free Report) rose 14.9% during trading on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as GBX 428 ($5.38) and last traded at GBX 428 ($5.38). Approximately 1,449,213 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 183% from the average daily volume of 512,953 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 372.50 ($4.68).

Specifically, insider Bruce Ferguson acquired 2,292 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 378 ($4.75) per share, with a total value of £8,663.76 ($10,881.39). Corporate insiders own 17.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.02) target price on shares of Hunting in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Hunting from GBX 400 ($5.02) to GBX 450 ($5.65) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 407 ($5.11).

The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 346.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 309.43. The firm has a market cap of £718.31 million, a P/E ratio of 789.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.10.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th. Hunting’s payout ratio is 1,428.57%.

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures components, technology systems, and precision parts worldwide. It operates in five segments: Hunting Titan; North America; Subsea Technologies; EMEA; and Asia Pacific. The company designs and manufactures perforating systems, energetics, instrumentation, and associated hardware; connection technology and OCTG; subsea technologies; supplies highly engineered tubular components, hollow rotating shafts, very accurate deep hole drilling, plus complex turned, and milled profiles; well intervention equipment; and well test and process systems.

