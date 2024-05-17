iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG) Senior Officer Sells C$91,420.00 in Stock

iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Michael Lee Stickney sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$91.42, for a total value of C$91,420.00.

Michael Lee Stickney also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 4th, Michael Lee Stickney sold 1,400 shares of iA Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$85.07, for a total value of C$119,091.98.

iA Financial Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of TSE IAG opened at C$90.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$85.51 and a 200 day moving average price of C$87.70. iA Financial Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of C$77.61 and a 1-year high of C$93.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.96, a current ratio of 5.50 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

iA Financial Dividend Announcement

iA Financial ( TSE:IAG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported C$2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.49 by C($0.15). The business had revenue of C$1.55 billion for the quarter. iA Financial had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 9.28%. Equities research analysts expect that iA Financial Co. Inc. will post 10.3700341 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. iA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on IAG shares. Cormark increased their target price on iA Financial from C$103.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. TD Securities lifted their target price on iA Financial from C$103.00 to C$108.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on iA Financial from C$101.00 to C$102.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$101.00 to C$102.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of iA Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$97.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$89.72.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on IAG

About iA Financial

iA Financial Corporation Inc, provides insurance and wealth management services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Insurance, Canada; Wealth Management; Investment; and US Operations segments. The company provides health, auto, home, and creditor insurance products; replacement insurance products and warranties; extended warranties and other ancillary products for dealer services; specialized products for special markets; and life insurance products and extended warranties relating to dealer services.

Featured Stories

