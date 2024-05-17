Ieq Capital LLC Acquires 6,784 Shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) by 53.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,381 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,784 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in News were worth $476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in News by 43.9% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,251,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603,235 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in News during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,513,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in News by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,140,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,068,000 after buying an additional 984,209 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in News by 321.4% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,155,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,171,000 after acquiring an additional 880,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of News in the third quarter valued at about $10,301,000. Institutional investors own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

Get News alerts:

News Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NWSA opened at $26.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.06 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.24. News Co. has a 52-week low of $18.09 and a 52-week high of $28.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

News ( NASDAQ:NWSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. News had a return on equity of 4.28% and a net margin of 2.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that News Co. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NWSA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Macquarie upgraded News from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded News from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NWSA

About News

(Free Report)

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.