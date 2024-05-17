Ieq Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 8,211 Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP)

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 8,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CCEP. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 220.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.35% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of CCEP opened at $74.92 on Friday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a fifty-two week low of $56.28 and a fifty-two week high of $75.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Cuts Dividend

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners ( NASDAQ:CCEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.85. As a group, research analysts forecast that Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.44.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

