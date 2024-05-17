Ieq Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 45.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,868 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TTE. PDS Planning Inc boosted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 6,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 18,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in TotalEnergies by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 9,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

TotalEnergies Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:TTE opened at $72.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.87. TotalEnergies SE has a 1 year low of $54.94 and a 1 year high of $74.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TTE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on TotalEnergies from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.75.

Get Our Latest Research Report on TTE

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Se Totalenergies purchased 196,964 shares of TotalEnergies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.86 per share, for a total transaction of $4,502,597.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 295,235 shares in the company, valued at $6,749,072.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

TotalEnergies Profile

(Free Report)

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.