Ieq Capital LLC Buys 482 Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,169 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TRGP. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Targa Resources by 111.2% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 397 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Targa Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Targa Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Targa Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on TRGP. Barclays lifted their price target on Targa Resources from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Targa Resources from $109.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Targa Resources from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Targa Resources from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Targa Resources from $111.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Targa Resources news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total value of $244,150.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 71,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,012,769.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Targa Resources news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total value of $244,150.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 71,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,012,769.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert Muraro sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.31, for a total value of $973,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 219,451 shares in the company, valued at $21,354,776.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 114,657 shares of company stock worth $11,680,978 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of TRGP stock opened at $116.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 2.19. Targa Resources Corp. has a twelve month low of $67.36 and a twelve month high of $117.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.59.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 6.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Targa Resources Corp. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Targa Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. This is a positive change from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is currently 61.73%.

Targa Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

