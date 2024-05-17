Ieq Capital LLC Buys 566 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Mosaic by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,969,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $141,829,000 after acquiring an additional 189,706 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mosaic by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Mosaic by 1,667.7% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 117,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,194,000 after purchasing an additional 110,734 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the 4th quarter worth $240,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Mosaic by 85.9% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 514,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,368,000 after purchasing an additional 237,508 shares in the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Mosaic from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Mosaic from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Barclays cut their price target on Mosaic from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Mosaic from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Mosaic from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mosaic has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.36.

Mosaic Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:MOS opened at $30.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The Mosaic Company has a 12 month low of $27.83 and a 12 month high of $42.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.76. The company has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.51.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.01). Mosaic had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Mosaic Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.74%.

About Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

