Ieq Capital LLC Buys New Stake in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,187 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Bio-Techne by 1,116.2% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 403,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,107,000 after purchasing an additional 370,000 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,880,812 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $128,027,000 after buying an additional 241,771 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $15,499,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Bio-Techne by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,309,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,025,000 after acquiring an additional 170,100 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Bio-Techne by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,305,826 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $225,028,000 after acquiring an additional 143,716 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of TECH opened at $82.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.61. Bio-Techne Co. has a 12-month low of $51.79 and a 12-month high of $89.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.75, a P/E/G ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.23.

Bio-Techne Dividend Announcement

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $303.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.36 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TECH. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Bio-Techne from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Stephens decreased their target price on Bio-Techne from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Bio-Techne in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bio-Techne has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.50.

Insider Activity at Bio-Techne

In related news, Director Roeland Nusse sold 10,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total transaction of $800,592.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,317,607.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

