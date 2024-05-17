Ieq Capital LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Ieq Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 38.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,418 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,752,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,511,546,000 after buying an additional 483,138 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,001,865 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,304,549,000 after purchasing an additional 553,163 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 14,178,436 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,122,370,000 after buying an additional 787,608 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 8,305,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $617,332,000 after acquiring an additional 36,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 151.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 7,847,292 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $583,917,000 after acquiring an additional 4,726,098 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Performance

CP opened at $81.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.73. The company has a market cap of $76.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 52-week low of $68.92 and a 52-week high of $91.58.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 28.27%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.141 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is presently 17.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CP. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $97.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CP

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.