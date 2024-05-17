Ieq Capital LLC Decreases Holdings in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Ieq Capital LLC lowered its position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 20.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 428 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 320.0% during the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Ferrari by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Ferrari by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period.

Get Ferrari alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on RACE. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Ferrari in a report on Friday, May 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $403.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Ferrari from $430.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays downgraded shares of Ferrari from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Ferrari from $413.00 to $448.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $456.67.

Ferrari Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RACE opened at $419.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $420.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $381.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 3.25. Ferrari has a 1 year low of $283.20 and a 1 year high of $442.80.

Ferrari Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were paid a $2.443 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 22nd.

Ferrari Profile

(Free Report)

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RACE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.