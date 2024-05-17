Ieq Capital LLC Grows Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 55.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 100.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,396,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $610,515,000 after acquiring an additional 698,611 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 671.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 243,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,617,000 after purchasing an additional 212,204 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $45,288,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 503,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $220,146,000 after buying an additional 66,986 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 185,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,723,000 after buying an additional 57,502 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDS stock opened at $445.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.27, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $442.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $454.39. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $380.96 and a fifty-two week high of $488.64.

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $545.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.93 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.72% and a return on equity of 34.36%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $1.04 dividend. This is a positive change from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.04%.

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.10, for a total value of $1,356,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at $5,838,871.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Goran Skoko sold 6,215 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.40, for a total transaction of $2,712,226.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,296,336.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.10, for a total transaction of $1,356,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,838,871.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,987 shares of company stock valued at $9,083,347. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $460.00 price objective (down from $480.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $464.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $377.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $430.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $447.00 to $458.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $443.56.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

