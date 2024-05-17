Ieq Capital LLC Has $451,000 Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 174 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Global Payments by 3.8% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in Global Payments by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in Global Payments by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 13,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Global Payments by 2.9% in the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 19,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,469,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Andrea M. Carter sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.34, for a total transaction of $367,422.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,209 shares in the company, valued at $2,806,770.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Global Payments Stock Performance

NYSE:GPN opened at $109.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Global Payments Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.12 and a 52-week high of $141.77. The firm has a market cap of $27.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $123.90 and its 200 day moving average is $124.72.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.01. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 13.40%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.07 EPS for the current year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 19.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GPN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Global Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Global Payments from $160.00 to $157.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Global Payments from $143.00 to $128.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Global Payments from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Global Payments from $154.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.11.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

