Ieq Capital LLC Has $467,000 Stock Holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Ieq Capital LLC cut its stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 60.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,153 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,235 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Insulet were worth $467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PODD. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Insulet by 18.2% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,024 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Insulet by 43.2% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 23,353 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,724,000 after purchasing an additional 7,044 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Insulet by 2.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 180,595 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,803,000 after purchasing an additional 3,782 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Insulet by 56.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,690 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Insulet by 0.6% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 131,565 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $20,983,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the period.

Insulet Stock Performance

Insulet stock opened at $185.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Insulet Co. has a 12-month low of $125.82 and a 12-month high of $320.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.34. Insulet had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 34.06%. The company had revenue of $441.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Insulet Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PODD shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Insulet from $163.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Insulet from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Insulet from $213.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research raised shares of Insulet from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Insulet from $226.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 11,609 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.92, for a total value of $1,891,338.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,215.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

Featured Stories

