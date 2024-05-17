Ieq Capital LLC Has $476,000 Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Ieq Capital LLC lessened its stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,661 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Ventas by 4,831.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 231,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,556,000 after buying an additional 227,154 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Ventas by 1.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 776,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,700,000 after buying an additional 9,194 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ventas by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 86,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,332,000 after buying an additional 8,199 shares during the last quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. bought a new position in Ventas during the fourth quarter worth $2,170,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Ventas by 114.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 47,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,371,000 after buying an additional 25,442 shares during the last quarter. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 2,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total transaction of $103,818.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,900.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 2,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total transaction of $103,818.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,259,900.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Gregory R. Liebbe sold 14,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total value of $697,612.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $597,394.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,270 shares of company stock valued at $1,672,966. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Stock Performance

Ventas Dividend Announcement

NYSE:VTR opened at $48.72 on Friday. Ventas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.33 and a 52 week high of $50.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -947.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VTR. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Ventas from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Ventas in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 target price (down from $52.00) on shares of Ventas in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Ventas from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ventas presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.23.

About Ventas

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

