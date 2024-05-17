Ieq Capital LLC Has $496,000 Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $106.71 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $101.74 and a 12-month high of $109.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

