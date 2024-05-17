Ieq Capital LLC Has $509,000 Holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Ieq Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 656 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Alliant Energy

In other news, CEO Lisa M. Barton purchased 1,100 shares of Alliant Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.56 per share, with a total value of $53,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,769,720.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alliant Energy Price Performance

Shares of LNT stock opened at $51.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.66 and its 200-day moving average is $49.69. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $45.15 and a 1 year high of $56.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.62. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Alliant Energy’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alliant Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LNT. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $48.50 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.38.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

