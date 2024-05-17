Ieq Capital LLC Has $544,000 Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Ieq Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 454 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. One Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 315,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,514,000 after buying an additional 5,950 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,573,000 after buying an additional 6,182 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $649,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $386,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock opened at $131.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $127.19 and its 200 day moving average is $122.23. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $102.64 and a 1 year high of $132.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.2191 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

