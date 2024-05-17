Ieq Capital LLC Has $576,000 Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 172.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,860 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,840 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Community Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 68.3% during the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 1,848 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EPD shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.69.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $28.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.43. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $25.19 and a fifty-two week high of $29.99. The firm has a market cap of $62.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.02.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $14.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.82 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 10.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.78%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

(Free Report)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.