Ieq Capital LLC Has $580,000 Stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Ieq Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 302 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Qorvo by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 42,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,819,000 after purchasing an additional 14,060 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 298.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after buying an additional 13,340 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 4.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,464 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Qorvo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Qorvo by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 680,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,969,000 after acquiring an additional 48,125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Qorvo from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Qorvo from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Qorvo from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.83.

Shares of QRVO opened at $99.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.62 and a 12-month high of $121.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.14.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $941.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.24 million. Qorvo had a positive return on equity of 13.43% and a negative net margin of 1.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Qorvo news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 22,299 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total transaction of $2,214,513.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,364,647.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Qorvo news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 22,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total transaction of $2,214,513.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,364,647.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Steven E. Creviston sold 3,000 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 77,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,306,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,372 shares of company stock valued at $2,877,858. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

