Ieq Capital LLC Has $602,000 Stock Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,914 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAYC. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 986 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 5,391 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,431 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Optas LLC boosted its stake in Paycom Software by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Optas LLC now owns 998 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Court Place Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Paycom Software by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Stock Performance

PAYC opened at $181.07 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.37. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $146.15 and a 52-week high of $374.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.17.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.27%.

PAYC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Paycom Software in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Paycom Software from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Paycom Software from $193.00 to $184.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $196.00 to $193.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $246.31.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

