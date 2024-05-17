Ieq Capital LLC Has $631,000 Stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Ieq Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,736 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 749 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GLW. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corning by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,615,078 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $536,114,000 after buying an additional 2,301,745 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Corning by 7.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,714,901 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $874,943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055,388 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Corning by 1,329.2% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,321,494 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $40,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,031 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Corning by 302.7% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,496,362 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $45,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,787 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,899,529 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $667,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Corning from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on Corning from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Insider Activity at Corning

In other Corning news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 77,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.24, for a total transaction of $2,574,903.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 215,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,155,042.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Corning news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 77,464 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.24, for a total value of $2,574,903.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 215,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,155,042.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 103,437 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total transaction of $3,433,074.03. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,326,950.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 239,841 shares of company stock valued at $7,971,257. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Corning Stock Performance

Shares of GLW opened at $35.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.61, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.07. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $25.26 and a twelve month high of $36.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.06.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Corning had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Corning’s payout ratio is presently 157.75%.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

