Ieq Capital LLC Has $634,000 Holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Ieq Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 18.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 604 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $634,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 3rd quarter valued at $272,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 134.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 213.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 11,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Andrew Jay Krasner sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.13, for a total transaction of $299,343.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,170 shares in the company, valued at $1,134,782.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Willis Towers Watson Public Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WTW opened at $256.38 on Friday. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $195.29 and a fifty-two week high of $278.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $264.53 and a 200-day moving average of $255.12.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.08. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 16.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 31st were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. This is a boost from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $317.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $236.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $297.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Willis Towers Watson Public has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.54.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on WTW

Willis Towers Watson Public Profile

(Free Report)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.