Ieq Capital LLC Has $636,000 Stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 83.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,541 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,877 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RIO. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 785.7% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 372 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 553 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 250.6% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 617 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Rio Tinto Group Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:RIO opened at $71.90 on Friday. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of $58.27 and a one year high of $75.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.93.

Rio Tinto Group Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $2.58 per share. This is an increase from Rio Tinto Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.77. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a yield of 6.6%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on RIO

Rio Tinto Group Profile

(Free Report)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.