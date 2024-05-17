Ieq Capital LLC Lowers Stock Position in Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE)

Ieq Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Free Report) by 26.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,942 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Couchbase were worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Couchbase by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,359,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,656,000 after acquiring an additional 97,718 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Couchbase during the third quarter valued at about $1,360,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Couchbase by 74.4% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 166,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,855,000 after buying an additional 70,978 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Couchbase in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,064,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Couchbase during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,373,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Couchbase Stock Down 1.1 %

BASE stock opened at $26.52 on Friday. Couchbase, Inc. has a one year low of $13.97 and a one year high of $32.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at Couchbase

Couchbase ( NASDAQ:BASE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $50.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.56 million. Couchbase had a negative net margin of 44.54% and a negative return on equity of 54.61%. As a group, research analysts expect that Couchbase, Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Margaret Chow sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.53, for a total transaction of $305,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 217,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,646,381. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Margaret Chow sold 10,000 shares of Couchbase stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.53, for a total value of $305,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 217,700 shares in the company, valued at $6,646,381. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO William Robert Carey sold 4,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total value of $123,624.90. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 48,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,341,906.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,228 shares of company stock valued at $1,515,192 in the last three months. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BASE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim upped their target price on Couchbase from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays upped their price target on Couchbase from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Couchbase from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.40.

Couchbase Company Profile

Couchbase, Inc provides cloud database platform for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that simplifies database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

