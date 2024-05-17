Ieq Capital LLC Purchases 2,970 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 38.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,743 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,970 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPLG. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 255.5% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Tower View Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 416.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

SPLG stock opened at $62.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.33. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $48.13 and a 1-year high of $62.51.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

