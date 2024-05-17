Ieq Capital LLC Purchases 3,031 Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) by 32.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,031 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in WestRock were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of WestRock during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in WestRock by 268.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in WestRock by 198.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in WestRock by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 862 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in WestRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus lifted their target price on shares of WestRock from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of WestRock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on WestRock from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn cut WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on WestRock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WestRock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.60.

WestRock Stock Performance

WestRock stock opened at $52.34 on Friday. WestRock has a fifty-two week low of $26.85 and a fifty-two week high of $52.89. The stock has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.98, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.34.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. WestRock had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 1.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that WestRock will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WestRock Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.3025 per share. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 13th. WestRock’s payout ratio is currently 101.68%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider John L. O’neal sold 6,965 shares of WestRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total transaction of $358,488.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,491 shares in the company, valued at $3,113,471.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other WestRock news, EVP Denise R. Singleton sold 9,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total transaction of $499,162.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,856,721.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John L. O’neal sold 6,965 shares of WestRock stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total transaction of $358,488.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,113,471.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Profile

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

