Ieq Capital LLC Purchases 94 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,588 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 88.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 85 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 196 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. 89.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $455.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Carlisle Companies from $412.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $416.00.

Insider Transactions at Carlisle Companies

In other Carlisle Companies news, VP David W. Smith sold 2,037 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.58, for a total transaction of $826,166.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,834 shares in the company, valued at $1,149,413.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Stephen Aldrich sold 1,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.50, for a total transaction of $435,262.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,624 shares in the company, valued at $645,540. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP David W. Smith sold 2,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.58, for a total transaction of $826,166.46. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,149,413.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Price Performance

Shares of CSL stock opened at $415.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $19.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $387.17 and its 200 day moving average is $335.12. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $205.89 and a twelve month high of $426.67.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.98. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.06 million. Research analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 19.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 19.71%.

Carlisle Companies Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

Featured Stories

