Ieq Capital LLC Raises Stake in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 35.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,367 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 2,449 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BHP. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in BHP Group by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,993,564 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $170,274,000 after buying an additional 924,202 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,902,182 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,359,518,000 after acquiring an additional 589,317 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in BHP Group by 6,529.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 464,771 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $31,749,000 after purchasing an additional 457,760 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 128.4% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 444,702 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,376,000 after buying an additional 249,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in BHP Group in the fourth quarter valued at $12,381,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

BHP Group Price Performance

BHP Group stock opened at $60.02 on Friday. BHP Group Limited has a 12-month low of $54.28 and a 12-month high of $69.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.24.

BHP Group Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $1.44 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th.

BHP has been the topic of several research reports. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BHP Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

BHP Group Profile

(Free Report)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

