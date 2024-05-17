Ieq Capital LLC Raises Stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,175 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ZS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,636,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,810,000 after purchasing an additional 129,090 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Zscaler by 5.6% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 556,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,577,000 after buying an additional 29,405 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the third quarter valued at about $61,681,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 309,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,542,000 after acquiring an additional 15,628 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Zscaler by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 302,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,984,000 after buying an additional 27,947 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ZS shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Friday, March 1st. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Zscaler from $259.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Zscaler from $311.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $230.68.

Insider Transactions at Zscaler

In other Zscaler news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 7,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total value of $1,488,607.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 255,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,435,390.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Zscaler news, insider Syam Nair sold 2,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total transaction of $558,782.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,518,336.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 7,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total transaction of $1,488,607.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 255,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,435,390.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,715 shares of company stock worth $2,455,902. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zscaler Price Performance

Shares of ZS opened at $179.31 on Friday. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.88 and a 52-week high of $259.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $184.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.21.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $525.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.56 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 7.32% and a negative return on equity of 14.60%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zscaler Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Further Reading

