Ieq Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 36.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,199 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,792 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 217.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,978,410 shares of the bank’s stock worth $213,821,000 after acquiring an additional 5,465,824 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 1,213.2% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,746,064 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,395,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460,792 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 95.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,484,439 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,573 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 693.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,171,070 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 1,398.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,069,855 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,455,000 after acquiring an additional 998,466 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Craig Jack Read sold 4,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total transaction of $151,198.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,885 shares in the company, valued at $1,471,902.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CFG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.73.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Performance

CFG stock opened at $36.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.98. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.77 and a twelve month high of $37.28. The firm has a market cap of $16.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.12.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.10). Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.87%.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

