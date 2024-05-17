Ieq Capital LLC Sells 1,334 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Ieq Capital LLC trimmed its position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,334 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Comerica were worth $524,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Comerica by 95.9% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Comerica in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Comerica in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Comerica in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Comerica in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. 80.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comerica alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 7,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total transaction of $382,381.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,541.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Comerica from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Comerica from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Comerica in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Raymond James cut Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Argus cut Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comerica currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.89.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Comerica

Comerica Price Performance

CMA opened at $54.54 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.38 and a 200 day moving average of $50.90. Comerica Incorporated has a 52-week low of $34.88 and a 52-week high of $57.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.27.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.16. Comerica had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 13.11%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $807.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

Comerica Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.46%.

Comerica Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.