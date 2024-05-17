Ieq Capital LLC Sells 142 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Ieq Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.58, for a total value of $167,311.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,097,603.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.58, for a total value of $167,311.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,097,603.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 12,731 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.02, for a total transaction of $2,559,185.62. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,674,169.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,761 shares of company stock valued at $5,223,959 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE BR opened at $204.05 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $199.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.63. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $144.54 and a fifty-two week high of $210.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $24.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.82 and a beta of 0.98.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 10.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BR. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Raymond James raised their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $205.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $212.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.67.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

