Ieq Capital LLC Sells 346 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Ieq Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,995 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 346 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 71.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,590,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $373,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,361 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 15,175.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 713,056 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $98,758,000 after buying an additional 708,388 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 17.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,521,786 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $345,130,000 after buying an additional 367,665 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,633,941 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $235,916,000 after acquiring an additional 313,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 892,717 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $128,890,000 after acquiring an additional 147,674 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Genuine Parts

In other Genuine Parts news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 3,250 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.92, for a total value of $503,490.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,230,383.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Genuine Parts Stock Down 0.6 %

GPC opened at $154.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $154.37 and its 200 day moving average is $144.71. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $126.35 and a fifty-two week high of $170.57.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The specialty retailer reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.07. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 5.46%. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GPC. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price target (up from $140.00) on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $167.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.10.

Get Our Latest Analysis on GPC

Genuine Parts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.