Ieq Capital LLC Sells 385 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Ieq Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,686 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. CNB Bank bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Las Vegas Sands by 150.4% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 681 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 39.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Las Vegas Sands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.46.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE:LVS opened at $46.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.65. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52-week low of $43.77 and a 52-week high of $61.25. The company has a market cap of $34.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.52, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The casino operator reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.13. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 42.34%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.65%.

Insider Transactions at Las Vegas Sands

In related news, CEO Robert G. Goldstein sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total transaction of $5,206,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 172,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,996,020.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

