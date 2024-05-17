Ieq Capital LLC Sells 743 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Ieq Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 23.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 743 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBHT. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 104.8% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 170 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 505.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 309 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 299 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. 74.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In related news, CEO John N. Roberts acquired 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $161.06 per share, with a total value of $998,572.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 313,955 shares in the company, valued at $50,565,592.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, CEO John N. Roberts purchased 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $161.06 per share, with a total value of $998,572.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 313,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,565,592.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick J. Ottensmeyer purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $202.99 per share, with a total value of $1,014,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,950. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,454 shares of company stock valued at $3,283,219 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Performance

NASDAQ JBHT opened at $169.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.60. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.07 and a 1 year high of $219.51.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 5.25%. As a group, research analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 27.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on JBHT. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $193.00 to $181.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $218.00 to $199.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $209.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.24.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

