Ieq Capital LLC Takes $559,000 Position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 35,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the fourth quarter worth $415,000. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the fourth quarter valued at about $356,000. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the fourth quarter worth about $330,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,700 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 14,577 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $351,000.

Get Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on PBR. HSBC upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 25th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from $17.20 to $17.40 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $21.20 to $17.70 in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.33.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Stock Performance

PBR stock opened at $15.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.96. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a twelve month low of $11.47 and a twelve month high of $17.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.85 and its 200-day moving average is $16.01.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $23.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.63 billion. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 22.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a $0.3406 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a yield of 16.25%. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.13%.

About Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

(Free Report)

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. It also engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.