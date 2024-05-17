Ieq Capital LLC Trims Stock Position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Ieq Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 43.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,382 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEE. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ameren in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Ameren by 124.5% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank raised its stake in shares of Ameren by 46.7% during the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in Ameren by 96.7% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Ameren from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Ameren in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Ameren from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Barclays dropped their price target on Ameren from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ameren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.90.

Ameren Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AEE opened at $74.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.24 and a 200-day moving average of $73.29. Ameren Co. has a 12 month low of $67.03 and a 12 month high of $88.72.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.08). Ameren had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 15.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

Ameren Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.61%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Martin J. Lyons sold 7,270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $513,989.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,422,883.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Martin J. Lyons sold 7,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $513,989.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,422,883.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 1,630 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $115,241.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,385,328.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

See Also

